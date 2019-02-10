Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Echerer. View Sign

Brenda Faye Echerer CHAPIN A Mass of Christian Burial for Brenda Faye Echerer, 75, of Chapin will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210, Rev. John Murray, C.Ss.R., Parochial Vicar, will officiate. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Brenda Faye Echerer, 75 of Chapin, SC died February 5th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Maxwell and Mary Lynn Bothwell; her brothers, James S. Baggett Jr., his wife, Janet S. Baggett, Donald Clegg, nieces, Kimberly Ward, husband Shawn Ward, and Sarah Baker. As well as many more cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Brenda is also survived by her granddaughter, Nicole Leigh Maxwell, and great-granddaughter, Lana Leigh Maxwell, whom she was very close to. Step-Children: Scott (Teresa), Vincent, Larry (Kim) and Phillip (Laura); daughter-in-law, Wendy Echerer. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 35 years, Lorenz Bruno Echerer, whom they shared the love of many Echerer grandchildren; Sgt. Vincent, Autumn, Cayce Alexis, Kaitlyn, Saverio, Zachary, Josie, Chaz, and Cruz. Brenda was born and raised in the Wrightsville Beach area and has always had a special connection with the beach. Known as "Granny" to her grandchildren, Brenda was the backbone to her family, especially her girl's, whom she devoted her life to. Her friends would describe her as the life of the party, Brenda and Larry had a very full social life with many close friends that they considered family. Brenda enjoyed traveling, but also spent a lot of time at home cooking and working in her beautiful garden, she was very fond of Blue Hydrangeas and her talent show every year with the majestic display of her efforts for all to enjoy. Brenda was an active member of her church and community and will be missed by all blessed to know her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of The Hills Catholic Church. On-line condolences may be sent to

Brenda Faye Echerer CHAPIN A Mass of Christian Burial for Brenda Faye Echerer, 75, of Chapin will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210, Rev. John Murray, C.Ss.R., Parochial Vicar, will officiate. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Brenda Faye Echerer, 75 of Chapin, SC died February 5th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Maxwell and Mary Lynn Bothwell; her brothers, James S. Baggett Jr., his wife, Janet S. Baggett, Donald Clegg, nieces, Kimberly Ward, husband Shawn Ward, and Sarah Baker. As well as many more cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Brenda is also survived by her granddaughter, Nicole Leigh Maxwell, and great-granddaughter, Lana Leigh Maxwell, whom she was very close to. Step-Children: Scott (Teresa), Vincent, Larry (Kim) and Phillip (Laura); daughter-in-law, Wendy Echerer. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 35 years, Lorenz Bruno Echerer, whom they shared the love of many Echerer grandchildren; Sgt. Vincent, Autumn, Cayce Alexis, Kaitlyn, Saverio, Zachary, Josie, Chaz, and Cruz. Brenda was born and raised in the Wrightsville Beach area and has always had a special connection with the beach. Known as "Granny" to her grandchildren, Brenda was the backbone to her family, especially her girl's, whom she devoted her life to. Her friends would describe her as the life of the party, Brenda and Larry had a very full social life with many close friends that they considered family. Brenda enjoyed traveling, but also spent a lot of time at home cooking and working in her beautiful garden, she was very fond of Blue Hydrangeas and her talent show every year with the majestic display of her efforts for all to enjoy. Brenda was an active member of her church and community and will be missed by all blessed to know her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of The Hills Catholic Church. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close