Brenda Fleming Foxworth MARION - Brenda Fleming Foxworth, 78, died on Monday, June 3, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Marion Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Life Cemetery directed by Richardson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Mrs. Foxworth was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Franklin Fleming and Mrs. Mary F. Brown of Laurinburg, NC. She was a school teacher, having received her degree from East Carolina University. She taught in the North Carolina and South Carolina school systems. She was an active member of Marion Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Rowell Foxworth. Surviving are her husband, Norman Forrest Foxworth of the home; daughter, Elizabeth F. Cothran (Chris) of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Christopher and Mary Claire Cothran of Woodbridge, VA; a brother, Daniel Richard Brown (Diane) of Raeford, NC; and sister, Ann Brown Chavis (Tommy) of Surfside Beach, SC. Memorials may be made to Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street, Marion, SC 29571 or to New Life Cemetery, 900 Penderboro Road, Marion, SC 29571. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published in The State on June 5, 2019