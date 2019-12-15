Brenda Faye Franks COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Brenda Faye Franks, 72, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. Franks passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Evansville, Indiana on August 1, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Roy Franks and Leona Truitt Franks. Brenda was a caregiver for many years and she loved reading and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Betty Ann Weiner and Peggy Franks. Surviving are her nephews, Billy Nelson (Tammy), Alan Nelson (Kay) and Jimmy Weiner. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 15, 2019