Service Information Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home 705 Davie Ave Statesville , NC 28677 (704)-873-7223

Brenda Joyce Wright Redmond 7/27/1941 - 12/12/2019 GASTONIA, NC - Brenda Joyce Wright Redmond passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12 at Lexington Medical Center from complications relating to an infection and prior health involving her heart. She was the daughter of the late James L. Wright and Willy L. Wright. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, James L. Wright, of Belmont, NC. She is survived by her husband of 43 Years, Ronnie W. Redmond of Columbia, SC., her sons: Scott E Rayfield of Columbia, SC, Darren L Redmond of Gastona, NC, and Kent A Rayfield of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by sisters: Loretta Whitworth of McAdenville, NC, Judy Johnson of Clinton, SC, Virginia Johnson Statesville, NC, She is further survived by her grandchildren: Amber Joyce Rayfield, Austin Scott Rayfield and Thomas D. Bynum and one great- grandson, Steven Cameron Bynum. She was a military wife of the late George (Lucky) H. Rayfield for 15 years. She worked in retail fashion in the early 80's to 90's with Belks and small boutiques in and around North and South Carolina. She moved her career forward to the home health care profession. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. Brenda was a devout Christian and would always go above and beyond the call to help anyone in need. She was an example of what is good and pure in this world. Her legacy will continue to flourish within the grandchildren she cared and loved so deeply about and the sons, husband, relatives and friends she has left behind. In reference to John 11:25-26: Jesus said unto her, "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he life: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2pm at Bunch- Johnson Funeral Home, 705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC. The family will receive friends from 1pm - 2pm prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

