Brenda K. Glass RIDGEWAY Brenda K. Glass, 73, of Ridgeway, passed away on September 30, 2019 in Columbia, SC. Brenda was born in Columbia, on September 30, 1946, to the late Blanche Hutto and Ernest Hyman. Brenda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Francis "Craig" Glass and their four children, Michelle Connelly Scribellito (Joe) of Gaston, Craig Connelly of Columbia, Bonnie Phillips (Henry) of Lexington, and Allison Connelly of Myrtle Beach. She is also survived by her sister, Marveen Dixon (Ronald) of Blythewood and four grandchildren, Ashby O'Cain, Nolan Phillips, Emma Kay Branham and Addie Phillips. Brenda and Craig were longtime residents of Lexington, SC where they raised their children, were very active in the community and developed many lifetime friendships. Brenda was a previous employee of the US Postal Service. Family and friends will gather at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate her life at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210, or to a . www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 9, 2019