Brenda Gail Lown COLUMBIA - Brenda Gail Lown, 70 of Columbia entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Brenda was born November 10, 1948 to the late Marie Steele Lown and Walter Luther Lown, Jr. Brenda enjoyed looking at magazines. Brenda is survived by her brothers, Walter L. Lown, III (Marilyn), Jeff Lown (Beverly); sister, Beverly Spence; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The Chapel of Hope in Southland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with entombment to follow service. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Midland Center for all the love and care they showed and gave Brenda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Brenda's memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2491 Emanuel Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 18, 2019