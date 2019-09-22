Brenda E. Revenig LEXINGTON - Memorial services for Brenda E. Revenig, 60, will be conducted 1:00 pm Tuesday at Taylor Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm (Noon) to 1:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington chapel is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Taylor Street Baptist Church 1000 Hafley Court Cayce SC 29033. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of Doris Jones Martin and the late Jesse Raymond Martin. She was a member of Taylor Street Baptist Church and retired from All American Trophy Shop. Surviving include her husband, Roger Revenig; and son, Jesse Donald Revenig. She was predeceased by her brothers, Steven Eugene Martin and Roger Martin; sisters, Sandra Rodger and Diane Lake. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Sept. 22, 2019