Brent Vanover

Brent W. Vanover COLUMBIA - Mr. Brent W. Vanover, 37, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Pikeville, KY, he was the son of Lonnie Joe Vanover of Morristown, TN and Melinda Frasure Evans of Columbia. He graduated from Ridgeview High School in 2000 and the SAE Institute in Nashville in 2017. A talented musician and song writer, he worked as an audio-visual engineer in the Arts and Entertainment industry. A compassionate man who truly loved all those in his life, Brent had many talents and a determined spirit. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Ethan. He is also survived by his siblings, Tiffany, Hailey, Mallory, and Logan; along with countless friends and family. Memorials may be made to Saint Michaels and All Angels Episcopal Church. Funeral services will be private. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
