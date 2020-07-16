1/2
Brent Vanover
Brent W. Vanover COLUMBIA - Mr. Brent W. Vanover, 37, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Pikeville, KY, he was the son of Lonnie Joe Vanover of Morristown, TN and Melinda Frasure Evans of Columbia. He graduated from Ridgeview High School in 2000 and the SAE Institute in Nashville in 2017. A talented musician and song writer, he worked as an audio-visual engineer in the Arts and Entertainment industry. A compassionate man who truly loved all those in his life, Brent had many talents and a determined spirit. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Ethan. He is also survived by his siblings, Tiffany, Hailey, Mallory, and Logan; along with countless friends and family. Memorials may be made to Saint Michaels and All Angels Episcopal Church. Funeral services will be private. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
