Brent Wilkinson

May 1, 1984 - November 8, 2020

Columbia , South Carolina - Thomas Brent Wilkinson born 5/1/84 in Woodbridge, Virginia died unexpectedly on November 8, 2020 in Columbia S.C. Graduate of Iredale High School and USC . Served in the army and was deployed to Iraq.

At the time of his death, Brent was working for Blue Raven Solar. His friends remember him best for the days he worked at Bar None, Lucky's and when he was the Sauce Boss.

Lover of music, the Carolina Panthers and Carolina Tarheel basketball.

Brent leaves behind to cherish his memory a wide circle of friends. Survived by Richard Wilkinson and Elaine Martell- father and step-mother, Jim Gillians- grandfather, Michelle Douglas- sister, Sylvia Wilkinson- aunt, Dan Adams-uncle, Chris Gillians-Uncle cousins- Candace Carroll, Robin Hardee and Amelia Wilkinson. He was predeceased by his mother Sharon Adams Wilkinson, uncle Robert Wilkinson and cousin John Wilkinson. There will be a small memorial at the 5 points fountain, Tuesday November 24th starting at 7pm. The family is asking in honor of Brent, that you please donate to a charity of your choosing.





