Brian Bland Pound GASTON - A funeral service for Brian Bland Pound, 50, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Gaston, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. Mr. Pound died Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of Marvin Lorenzo Pound, Jr. of Gaston and Lucile Mincey Jennings of Hopkins. A graduate of Swansea High School, he was a mechanic who worked with heavy equipment and attended First Baptist Church of Gaston. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Patricia C. Pound, son, Brian Pound, and daughter, Amber Pound, all of Gaston. He is also survived by his brother, stepbrother and stepsister. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 29, 2019