Brian Christopher Ard IRMO - Brian Christopher Ard, 50, of Irmo, died last Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Born January 6, 1970, in Columbia, he was the son of the late James W. Ard and Carolyn Jones Hatcher. Brian was the owner of High Tread Tires in West Columbia. Survivors include his brother, Patrick O. Ard; and sister, April Ard of West Columbia; two uncles, Michael A. Jones of Yonges Island, and Lawrence F. Jones of Charleston; an aunt, Martha J. Igoe of Mount Pleasant; a niece, Madison Lynn Ard; a nephew, P. Owen Ard, Jr both of Cayce. A private service for Mr. Ard will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the Family. Memories and Condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.