Brian Christopher Ard
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Christopher Ard IRMO - Brian Christopher Ard, 50, of Irmo, died last Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Born January 6, 1970, in Columbia, he was the son of the late James W. Ard and Carolyn Jones Hatcher. Brian was the owner of High Tread Tires in West Columbia. Survivors include his brother, Patrick O. Ard; and sister, April Ard of West Columbia; two uncles, Michael A. Jones of Yonges Island, and Lawrence F. Jones of Charleston; an aunt, Martha J. Igoe of Mount Pleasant; a niece, Madison Lynn Ard; a nephew, P. Owen Ard, Jr both of Cayce. A private service for Mr. Ard will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the Family. Memories and Condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved