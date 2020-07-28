Brian O'Neal Hatcher IRMO - Brian O'Neal Hatcher, 47, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence. Born on June 22, 1973 in Johnston, he was a son of Larry O'Neal and Donna Wages Hatcher. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina Aiken and the owner of Brian Hatcher Specialties. Mr. Hatcher had worked as a clothier for Lionel Smith LTD, Granger Owings, Bill Owings Custom Clothing and B.P. Skinner Clothiers. He was was a member of Union United Methodist Church of Irmo. He enjoyed coaching youth athletics especially softball and baseball. He was an avid Clemson fan and dearly loved his family. He is survived by his wife Chappelle McCown Hatcher; a daughter, Carson Young Hatcher of Irmo; a son, Samuel O'Neal Hatcher of Irmo; his parents, Larry and Donna Hatcher of Johnston; a brother, Travis (Wendy) Hatcher of Johnston; father-in-law, Chappie McCown of Simpsonville and a sister-in-law, Casey (Shannon) Wright of Fort Mill; niece and nephews, Gracyn Wright and Noah Wright and Ben Thrailkill. Services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Union Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Family Ministries Center Gymnasium. Burial will be at 4:30 pm at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery in Johnston. Memorials may be made to Union Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. Due to COVID 19 social distancing requirements are encouraged and masks are required. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry. www.mcswainevans.com
