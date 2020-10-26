Brian Huggins
October 24, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - A graveside memorial service to honor the life of Brian Dale Huggins, 62, of Camden, will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Taylor Wells will officiate. Memorials may be made to United Way of Kershaw County, PO Box 737, Camden, SC 29021.
Brian died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late William Tillman and Rachel Branham Huggins. He was a 1976 graduate of Camden High School, and a member of Wateree Baptist Church.
He is survived by his brother, Craig Huggins (Cecile) of Camden; niece, Samantha Huggins Mills; great-niece, Macy Kate Mills; and cousin, Jackie Huggins of Camden and her children Michael Huggins and Rebecca Morrison (Jim); and numerous other cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the Huggins family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
.