Brian Kinney Walker COLUMBIA - Brian Kinney Walker, born November 4, 1969, tragically went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Pattie, daughters Rebecca and Isabella and sons Jake and Connor. He is also survived by his parents, Ken and Linda Walker, sister, Tamara Walker Bilby and brother Brad (Heather) Walker, along with many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Brian was most recently former Pastor at Grace Church of the Nazarene in Columbia, SC and current Pastor at Bennettsville First Church of the Nazarene in Bennettsville, SC. He was a loved and respected man of God and it was his desire to see people come to know the Lord. Family will receive visitors at 10:00 am on Friday, June 21, with a celebration of his life following at 11:00. The visitation and service will be held at Columbia First Church of the Nazarene on Saint Andrews Road, in Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Carolina Nazarene District NYI, or to any . Please sign the online guest book www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Published in The State on June 19, 2019