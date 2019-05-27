Brian E. Millsapp COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Brian E. Millsapp will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Sunset Drive Church of Christ, 1303 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, South Carolina, with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Maestro Millsapp was a graduate of Keenan High School and N. C. A&T State University; where he received both an undergraduate degree and a Master's Degree. Over the course of his illustrious career, he served as the Band Director of Dudley High School, Central State University, and Assistant Band Director at N. C. A&T State University. He was a loyal member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and Kappa Kappa Psi Fraternity, Inc. Surviving are: his parents, Alphonzo and Gladys Harris Millsapp; brother, Alphonzo Millsapp, Jr; aunts, uncles, cousins, fraternity brothers, other loving relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on May 27, 2019