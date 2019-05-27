Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Millsapp. View Sign Service Information Leevy's Funeral Home 1831 Taylor St. Columbia , SC 29201 (803)-771-7799 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian E. Millsapp COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Brian E. Millsapp will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Sunset Drive Church of Christ, 1303 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, South Carolina, with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Maestro Millsapp was a graduate of Keenan High School and N. C. A&T State University; where he received both an undergraduate degree and a Master's Degree. Over the course of his illustrious career, he served as the Band Director of Dudley High School, Central State University, and Assistant Band Director at N. C. A&T State University. He was a loyal member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and Kappa Kappa Psi Fraternity, Inc. Surviving are: his parents, Alphonzo and Gladys Harris Millsapp; brother, Alphonzo Millsapp, Jr; aunts, uncles, cousins, fraternity brothers, other loving relatives, and friends.

