Brian Shealy Jenkins WEST COLUMBIA - Brian Shealy Jenkins passed away at home on Monday, June 1st. He was born December 31, 1974 in West Columbia, SC to William LeRoy Jenkins, Sr. and Mazie Diane Murrell Jenkins. Brian will be missed by all that were involved with his life. He loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing, and bathing in the creek. Brian is survived by his parents, as well as his brother, William Jenkins, Jr. Brian was predeceased by his sister, Deanna Jenkins, and his brother, Todd Jenkins. The family is holding a private service. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with plans. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-356-4411
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 4, 2020.