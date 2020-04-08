Brigitte K. Adams COLUMBIA - Brigitte K. Adams, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Prisma Health Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. From her birth, October 4, 1940, in Bad Connstatt, Germany to her death, she cherished her family, music, her faith, and her heritage. She was born to Karl and Paula Kaiser with an older brother, Dieter. After completing her education in Germany, she fell in love with an American soldier, Roy Adams, through mutual friends, and the two were married on January 29th. She devoted her life to raising two beautiful children and creating a home filled with home cooked meals and family traditions. From German club to the church choir, she loved to stay involved and give back to her community. Her friends and family know she never met a stranger. She is predeceased by her brother, Dieter Kaiser and her husband, Roy Adams. Left to honor Brigitte's memory are her two children, Diane Nance and Daniel Adams; daughter-in-law, Gay Adams; two grandchildren, Morgan Nance and Jayden Adams. A private funeral service and Mass will be held for the family on Thursday. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 8, 2020