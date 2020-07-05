Brigitte Knopf Douglas WINNSBORO, SC - Brigitte Knopf Douglas, 84, of Winnsboro passed away on Friday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 13, 1935 in Chemnitz, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Anne Marie Kotyrba and Herbart Knopf. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jimmie Milton Douglas, Sr.; one son, Jimmie Milton Douglas, Jr. (Johnsie); and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Brigitte is predeceased by her sister, Jutta Remert; and stepfather, Albert Kotyrba. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of MSA Hospice for the loving attention to Brigitte during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 109 W. College Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Douglas family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com