Britt Terrell Poston
September 25, 2020
Florence, South Carolina - Britt Terrell Poston, 56, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 25, 2020, in the mountains of Wyoming while on his annual back country hiking and camping trip. Surrounded by close friends and in the beauty of nature he loved so dearly, Britt left behind an incredible legacy, which includes his beautiful family and his many life-long friends in Florence and beyond. He was a towering member of the community – a true patriot, a trusted partner, sportsman, sailor and caring advocate for all who knew him.
Britt was born on May 14,1964, in South Hill, Virginia and was raised in Pamplico, South Carolina by his loving parents, Ann and Donald Poston. He and his brother Jimmy and sister Pam had a wonderful, carefree childhood. Britt attended The Citadel and was a proud member of Hotel Company, Class of '86. Those were deeply impactful years for Britt, and also where he formed some of his best friendships. He would soon meet the love of his life, Elizabeth, and by all accounts, it was love at first sight.
Britt and Elizabeth were married in October of 1999, and they would soon raise two boys, Colby, age 20 and Cooper, age 16. Britt was an amazing father who loved his sons dearly, bringing out their best in every way. He taught them practical skills, a love for the outdoors, how to treat people fairly and with respect, and encouraged them to always follow their own path. He also taught them about the importance of appreciating the simple things in life, which is perhaps when Britt was most happy. Britt cared deeply for others and was always looking to lend a hand and bring a smile to others. One thing he was fond of saying was "attitude is everything, and half of life is just showing up on time."
Britt was also like a second father to his younger nephews and nieces (Wit and Luke Poston, and Zoe, Lucy and Dylan Verma), and became a trusted friend, cheerleader, and ally to his adult nephew and niece, Christopher Harris and Emily Harris Hyman. Britt loved to laugh and play with all of them when they were young, and he was a big part of their lives as they have grown older. He was admired, respected and loved by all of his extended family.
Britt and Jimmy were blessed to build a vibrant and successful business together, employing thousands of people in their Zaxby's restaurants over many years. Britt loved his Zaxby's family, both locally and nationally, and he was always focused on the wellbeing of those who worked there. He truly believed that success came only through building relationships and understanding people, and he was always proactively trying to create the best plan for everyone. Britt was a faithful member of Highland Park United Methodist Church and The Seekers Sunday School class. From his business to his church community to his neighborhood, Britt was always there for the people who needed a helping hand, a wise word, or a sympathetic ear.
Britt's life was full of joy and laughter, and will have a lasting impact on so many. While he will be sorely missed, his memory will never be forgotten and his contributions to the community are everlasting.
Britt is survived by his wife Elizabeth; sons Colby and Cooper; sister Pam Poston Harris (Tim); and brother Jim Poston (Nancy); nieces and nephews: Christopher Harris (Tiffany) and their son Reid; Emily Harris Hyman (Matthew) and their daughter Blakely; Wit and Luke Poston; and Zoe, Dylan and Lucy Verma. He is additionally survived by his sister-in-law Pinky (Richard); brother-in-law Arshavir Blackwell; and beloved aunts, Jennifer McKissick (Burnette); Connie Clifton; and Harriet Poston Hicks (Harry); and many beloved cousins.
A drive through visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 3 to 5 PM at The Florence Center, 3300 Radio Drive. Guests will remain in their vehicles and be directed in a line starting at Gate 5 to visit briefly with the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service at Britt's beloved Highland Park United Methodist Church will be held on Sunday, October 4 at 2 PM, with a private burial at a later time. The family is being assisted by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. We encourage friends to join us via livestream at Zoom.
For three years, Britt led Highland Park's Imagine Campaign Building Project. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Highland Park United Methodist Church Imagine Campaign, which was a true mission, passion and learning experience for Britt, as he imagined the immense possibilities of Highland Park reaching the larger community.