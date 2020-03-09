Brockman Currie McKinney COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Brockman Currie McKinney, 28, who passed away on March 6, 2020 will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Union United Methodist Church in Irmo, SC. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Stan and Miriam Brockman McKinney; a brother, Austin McKinney and fiancé Becca Langley; grandmother, Louise Brockman; aunts, Diane (Jim) Wilhelm, and Joselyn (Cres) Holcombe; uncle, John Brockman, III; and many dear cousins. Brock is predeceased by his grandparents, Morris and Mary Jane McKinney and John Brockman, Jr. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 9, 2020