Brodie Carl Derrick LEXINGTON - Funeral services for Brodie Carl Derrick will be held 12:00 noon Saturday April 13, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Matthews Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Brodie Carl Derrick, 12, was called home to be with the Lord on the evening of 4/9/19. Brodie was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in November of 2018. Brodie was BRAVE and fought hard all during his cancer treatments. Brodie had a great love for baseball, fishing, and many other sports. Brodie loved being around people and never met a stranger. His smile could light up a room and he touched many hearts in his short time on this earth. He is now running the bases and casting reels in heaven. Brodie is survived by his parents, Scott EugeneDerrick and Brandi Leaphart Derrick, brother, Porter Derrick, Grandparents, Carl Douglas Leaphart and Iris R. Leaphart, Grandmother, Glenda S. Derrick, Grandfather, Eugene Derrick and Step Grandmother, Jean Derrick, Great Grandmother Rosetta Leaphart, Uncles, Shane D. Leaphart and Troy A. Leaphart, Aunt Jennifer Leaphart, and cousin, Kylie Leaphart. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brodie Derrick Memorial Fund, PO Box 908, Lexington SC 29071. PayPal.Me/BrodieBraveMemorial Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
|
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2019