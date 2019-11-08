Bruce Alan Keith COLUMBIA - Bruce Alan Keith, the last child born to the late Mr. Allen Keith and Addie Spears Keith, was born on Wednesday, September 17, 1952 in Pamplico, South Carolina. Bruce departed his earthly home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Prisma Health. Bruce was formally educated in the public schools of Florence, SC where he graduated from Gibbs High School in 1970. He furthered his education at Denmark Technical. Upon graduation he started his career as a tailor at Lourie's. Although Bruce loved tailoring, he tried several fields of work. At the time of his death, he was employed with Embassy Suites. Bruce attended New Hope Baptist Church. In 1980, he became a Master Mason with Prince Hall Freemasonry, Inc. Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Judy; his sons, Derrick Gaston and Travis Keith; his daughters, Stacey Hughes, Terrell Richardson-Smith (Nathaniel), and Shari Keith; and 9 grandchildren who he loved and adored and who called him Papa; one great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Bruce Alan Keith will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Mill Branch AME Church, 1917 N Old River Road Pamplico, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2019