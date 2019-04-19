Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bruce Aull GASTON - Bruce Aull, 81, of Gaston, husband of Pansy Hanna Aull, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born in Lexington County on September 25, 1937 to the late Grace K. Aull. Bruce was an amazing Godly example of a husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a faithful servant of the Lord who served as a deacon at Columbia Original Free Will Baptist Church for over 50 Years and an adult Sunday school teacher for over 20 years. He has many loving friends and family members that cherish their relationship and memories with him. Bruce was an amazing servant to his community and would help anyone in need and was a loyal and hardworking provider who retired from Honeywell in Irmo. In addition to his loving wife, Pansy, of 58 years, he is survived by four children, Sharon Thomas, William Aull, Tony Aull and Talitha Baker; a brother, Evan Parks Aull; five grandchildren, Bethany Wells, Paisley Stufft, Kirstin Baker, Madeline Baker and Todd Rosier; and one great granddaughter, Destiney Rosier. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. with visitation prior to the service from 2:00-2:45 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

