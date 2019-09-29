Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Carter. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM St. St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church Forest Acres , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Dean Carter COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Bruce Dean Carter, esq., 67, a faithful servant of the Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Forest Acres. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Mr. Carter died Tuesday, Sept. 24. A member of the S.C. Bar Association, Mr. Carter dedicated his career to the administration of Medicare and Medicaid programs. Born in Augusta, Ga., Mr. Carter was the son of the late Harold and Sarah Carter. He was married to Judith Ann White Carter with whom he shared a longtime love for membership in St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church. His Episcopal service included being lay warden of the Diocese of Upper S.C.'s Midlands Convocation, serving on his parish's vestry, and as a lector and an adult acolyte. In addition to his wife, Mr. Carter is survived by two children, Lisa Grubbs-Carter of Columbia and Happy Carter (Tiffany) of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Carter Catchings (Fred); brother- and sister-in-law Lisa and Tom LaBorde; and nieces and nephews, Dr. Mara LaBorde Maas (Kevin), Adams LaBorde, Leslie LaBorde Styles, Dr. Erin Catchings and Dr. Kristen Catchings Gasser (Michael). In addition to his parents, Mr. Carter was predeceased by a brother, Reid Carter. Mr. Carter was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the USC School of Law. He loved family, church, trips to the mountains, the S.C. Gamecocks, reading, gardening and most importantly, his beloved dog Finnegan. He was an active volunteer in the Reading Matters Tutoring Program, and was a 2019 nominee for the Outstanding Volunteer Award for National Philanthropy Day for the S.C. . He was a past chairman of Leadership Columbia. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank or in the form of school supplies for Pine Grove Elementary School, where Mr. Carter was a Reading Matters tutor. Items may be dropped off at St. Martin's or made directly to either Harvest Hope or the school. Funeral arrangements are being handled by St. Martin's and the S.C. Cremation Society.

