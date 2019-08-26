Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Deutschmann. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Graveside service 2:00 PM Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery 1401 Arcadia Lakes Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Edward Deutschmann COLUMBIA - Bruce Edward Deutschmann, loving husband of Deborah Drucker Deutschmann and devoted father of Jacob Deutschmann, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2019. Bruce was born on July 24, 1962, and grew up in Long Island, New York. He was the son of the late Leo and Alverna Deutschmann. Bruce is also survived by his in-laws, Barbara & Meyer Drucker, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Drucker. Bruce loved his country and was a true patriot. He served in the United States Army for over twelve years, including six years in Germany. Bruce was particularly proud of his work with the Pershing Missile Program. After completing his military service, Bruce received his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Cameron University in Oklahoma, his MBA from the University of South Carolina, and, after working in the computer industry, he obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina, realizing his lifelong dream of becoming an attorney. Bruce was a member of Beth Shalom Synagogue and served on the Katie & Irwin Kahn Columbia Jewish Community Center Board of Directors. He was a Den Leader for Cub Scouts in Pack 324 of the Capital Rivers District of the Boy Scouts and enthusiastically assisted his son and other Cub scouts in the den in earning their Wolf and Bear Merit Badges. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman and pursued a variety of hobbies with his family and friends. He especially loved teaching Jacob how to fish and building Pinewood Derby cars, as well as cheering him on at karate tournaments. Disney World was Bruce's vacation destination of choice. Multiple times a year, as a family, the Deutschmanns traveled to Florida to enjoy all the magic Disney has to offer. Just last week, Bruce, Debbie, and Jacob attended a Star Wars Galaxy Edge Passholder Preview, which was a much-anticipated event for father and son given their joy in building Star Wars Lego sets together. Bruce will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, and his legacy of devotion to his family will endure forever. Bruce was a proponent of lifelong learning, and, to honor his quest for knowledge, the family will be establishing a fund for Jacob's future educational needs. The graveside service will be held 2 o'clock, Monday, August 26th, at Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery, 1401 Arcadia Lakes, Columbia, SC, with Rabbi Jonathan Case officiating. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at

