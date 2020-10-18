Bruce Douglas Yeske
May 17, 1951 - October 11, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Bruce Douglas Yeske died unexpectedly at home on October 11, 2020. He was 69 years old. Bruce was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 17, 1951. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, with a degree in Geology. Bruce worked for over 40 years at SCE&G/SCANA, now Dominion Energy, until he retired as an IT supervisor in 2017.
Bruce's hobbies included snow skiing, traveling, and cycling. He completed a bike trip from Columbia to West Hartford, CT in 1974. He remained an avid cycler, participating in many charitable rides over the years. The annual event for Multiple Sclerosis was especially important to him, to support one of his coworkers. Bruce also loved traveling. He skied and visited many different countries.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents Oscar and Wanda (Malunait) Yeske. He is survived by his life partner of 37 years Mary Ann Smith, his sister Pamela Ann Yeske of Columbia, and numerous cousins in Connecticut.
Bruce was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Please remember Bruce fondly and take comfort in knowing, despite its brevity, he lived his life to the fullest.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Bruce's life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
For full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com
