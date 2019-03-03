Bruce Eugene Dunkley, Sr. COLUMBIA The funeral service for Bruce Eugene Dunkley, Sr., 85, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, Chaplain Carol Rinehart will officiate. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Bruce, the beloved husband of Kathryn Pellum Dunkley, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born in Roxboro, NC, he was the son of the late Charlie H. Dunkley and Maggie Brandon Dunkley. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as an Air Craft Mechanic for many years, before owning and operating the Perkins/Bruce's Family Restaurant. He also worked in his later years for Richland/Lexington District 5 as the school bus coordinator for the entire district. Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years, Kathryn; daughters, Denise Dianne Dunkley and Pamela D. McKenzie (Charles); sons, Bruce Eugene Dunkley, Jr. (Karen), John Charles Dunkley and Shawn Michael Dunkley; 8 grandchildren, Ricky Dickson, Jake Dunkley, Michaela Dunkley, Taylor Dunkley, Kendall Dunkley, Cheryl McKenzie, Nicole McKenzie and Sarah McKenzie. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters. The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care for our husband/father over the past year. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
