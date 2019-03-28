Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brunell Lewis. View Sign

Brunell Harmon Lewis COLUMBIA - The late Brunell Harmon Lewis was born on May 30, 1931 in Newberry, South Carolina. She was the beloved daughter of the late Esco Sr. and Vida Harmon. And to this union she was born one of twelve. On March 24, 2019, she departed this earthly life and ascended into eternal rest. Our Mother was educated in the Newberry County school system. She retired from South Carolina Department of Mental Health in 1986. Our Dear Mother leaves to mourn her passing: nine of ten children; Patricia Jones, Peggy Wilson (David Jr.), Phyllis Thompson (Jerry), Novie Lewis, Pearl Matthews, Patsy Wallace, Pamelia Lewis, Priscilla Lewis-Lewis, Randolph Lewis Jr.. Twenty-four Grandchildren, forty-three Great-Grandchildren, seven Great-Great Grandchildren, one brother, Esco (Mae Francis) Harmon and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends of all whom will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for Mrs. Lewis will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Brunell Harmon Lewis COLUMBIA - The late Brunell Harmon Lewis was born on May 30, 1931 in Newberry, South Carolina. She was the beloved daughter of the late Esco Sr. and Vida Harmon. And to this union she was born one of twelve. On March 24, 2019, she departed this earthly life and ascended into eternal rest. Our Mother was educated in the Newberry County school system. She retired from South Carolina Department of Mental Health in 1986. Our Dear Mother leaves to mourn her passing: nine of ten children; Patricia Jones, Peggy Wilson (David Jr.), Phyllis Thompson (Jerry), Novie Lewis, Pearl Matthews, Patsy Wallace, Pamelia Lewis, Priscilla Lewis-Lewis, Randolph Lewis Jr.. Twenty-four Grandchildren, forty-three Great-Grandchildren, seven Great-Great Grandchildren, one brother, Esco (Mae Francis) Harmon and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends of all whom will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for Mrs. Lewis will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Funeral Home Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

803-254-2000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close