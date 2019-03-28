Brunell Harmon Lewis COLUMBIA - The late Brunell Harmon Lewis was born on May 30, 1931 in Newberry, South Carolina. She was the beloved daughter of the late Esco Sr. and Vida Harmon. And to this union she was born one of twelve. On March 24, 2019, she departed this earthly life and ascended into eternal rest. Our Mother was educated in the Newberry County school system. She retired from South Carolina Department of Mental Health in 1986. Our Dear Mother leaves to mourn her passing: nine of ten children; Patricia Jones, Peggy Wilson (David Jr.), Phyllis Thompson (Jerry), Novie Lewis, Pearl Matthews, Patsy Wallace, Pamelia Lewis, Priscilla Lewis-Lewis, Randolph Lewis Jr.. Twenty-four Grandchildren, forty-three Great-Grandchildren, seven Great-Great Grandchildren, one brother, Esco (Mae Francis) Harmon and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends of all whom will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for Mrs. Lewis will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019