Bryan Avon Childers June 16, 1934 to July 24, 2019 WEST COLUMBIA -- Bryan Avon Childers, 85, went to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24, 2019. Born in Gaffney, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Bennie Tillman and Mary Willie Austell Childers. He was retired from the South Carolina Highway Department after more than 42 years of dedicated service. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. In his earlier years, he enjoyed singing in the choir at both Springdale Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church. His love of music and worshipful hymns was evident. As Alzheimer's Disease began to erase his memory later in life, his ability to recall God's word written in cherished hymns was a blessing to him and his family. God was so faithful to allow these words to be forever etched into his memory. "The grass withers, the flower fades when the breath of the Lord blows on it; surely the people are grass. The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever." Isaiah 40: 7-8. His love of God was exhibited through his love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control to the very end of his life. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sue Vinesett Childers of West Columbia; one son, Bryan Childers (Dana) of Leesville; one daughter, Karen Childers Boyce (Terry) of West Columbia; grandchildren, Kyle Boyce (Victoria) of Columbia; Michael Boyce (Rebecca) of Columbia; Jared Childers (Sarah) of Leesville; and Clint Strickland of Columbia; great-grandchildren, Eliza, Forrest, Adeline, and Sybil Boyce of Columbia; and Campbell, Samuel, Juliana, and Timothy Boyce of Columbia. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073. A service celebrating his life will begin at 3:00 p.m. followed with burial at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Bryan Avon Childers June 16, 1934 to July 24, 2019 WEST COLUMBIA -- Bryan Avon Childers, 85, went to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24, 2019. Born in Gaffney, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Bennie Tillman and Mary Willie Austell Childers. He was retired from the South Carolina Highway Department after more than 42 years of dedicated service. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. In his earlier years, he enjoyed singing in the choir at both Springdale Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church. His love of music and worshipful hymns was evident. As Alzheimer's Disease began to erase his memory later in life, his ability to recall God's word written in cherished hymns was a blessing to him and his family. God was so faithful to allow these words to be forever etched into his memory. "The grass withers, the flower fades when the breath of the Lord blows on it; surely the people are grass. The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever." Isaiah 40: 7-8. His love of God was exhibited through his love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control to the very end of his life. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sue Vinesett Childers of West Columbia; one son, Bryan Childers (Dana) of Leesville; one daughter, Karen Childers Boyce (Terry) of West Columbia; grandchildren, Kyle Boyce (Victoria) of Columbia; Michael Boyce (Rebecca) of Columbia; Jared Childers (Sarah) of Leesville; and Clint Strickland of Columbia; great-grandchildren, Eliza, Forrest, Adeline, and Sybil Boyce of Columbia; and Campbell, Samuel, Juliana, and Timothy Boyce of Columbia. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073. A service celebrating his life will begin at 3:00 p.m. followed with burial at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072.

