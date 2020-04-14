Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

Bryan Binter Haynes LEXINGTON Bryan Binter Haynes, of Lexington, passed away on April 10, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. He was born March 2, 1971 in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his daughter, Raegan Binter Haynes; his parents, Earl and Loretta Haynes; a brother, Christopher Kovachi Haynes; and a loyal companion, Sandra Whitaker. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He attended Lexington One schools and was a 1989 graduate of Lexington High School. Bryan was a three-sport athlete in high school. He especially loved basketball and held the record for three-point shots from point guard for a number of years. He attended Lander University to play basketball. He later transferred to the University of South Carolina where he graduated with a degree in Business in 1993. Throughout his lifetime, Bryan was a faithful fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was employed for much of his life in his family's convenience store business where he served as vice president. Bryan will be remembered for being a good man; he was loved by many. Those who were close to him knew how he cared deeply for his family and friends and how proud he was of his daughter. A private service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Snack Sack, a ministry of LUMC. This ministry serves snacks for children over weekends or as needed. To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven. Ecclesiastes 3:1 (NRSV) Miss MeBut Let Me Go by Christina Rossetti When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take And each must go alone. It's all a part of the Master's plan, A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart Go to the friends we know And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss MeBut Let me Go!

Bryan Binter Haynes LEXINGTON Bryan Binter Haynes, of Lexington, passed away on April 10, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. He was born March 2, 1971 in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his daughter, Raegan Binter Haynes; his parents, Earl and Loretta Haynes; a brother, Christopher Kovachi Haynes; and a loyal companion, Sandra Whitaker. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He attended Lexington One schools and was a 1989 graduate of Lexington High School. Bryan was a three-sport athlete in high school. He especially loved basketball and held the record for three-point shots from point guard for a number of years. He attended Lander University to play basketball. He later transferred to the University of South Carolina where he graduated with a degree in Business in 1993. Throughout his lifetime, Bryan was a faithful fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was employed for much of his life in his family's convenience store business where he served as vice president. Bryan will be remembered for being a good man; he was loved by many. Those who were close to him knew how he cared deeply for his family and friends and how proud he was of his daughter. A private service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Snack Sack, a ministry of LUMC. This ministry serves snacks for children over weekends or as needed. To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven. Ecclesiastes 3:1 (NRSV) Miss MeBut Let Me Go by Christina Rossetti When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take And each must go alone. It's all a part of the Master's plan, A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart Go to the friends we know And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss MeBut Let me Go! www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close