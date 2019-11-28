Bryan R. Pinkney WINNSBORO, SC - Mr. Bryan R. Pinkney of 16044 State Hwy 215 S. Winnsboro, SC passed away on Nov. 22, 2019. He is survived by his parents: Robert and Evelyn Pinkney, sister: Tracey Williams and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 2pm (1pm viewing) Fri. Nov. 29, 2019 @ Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wed. Nov 27, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on Nov. 28, 2019