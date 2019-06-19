Bryant L. Chandler, III COLUMBIA Bryant Littleton Chandler, III, 60, of Columbia, died unexpectedly while doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle. He was with his friends and fellow members of the Southern Cruisers Motorcycle Club on the Blue Ridge Parkway when an accident occurred. Bryant was born December 7, 1958 in Charleston, SC. He was a 1977 graduate of A. C. Flora High School and was a US Army Veteran. He was working toward a degree in Psychology at USC and was employed with Brinks Security. He is survived by his mother and only immediate family member, Lee Mullis Chandler. In addition to his father, Bryant L. Chandler, Jr., he was preceded in death by his dog, Darby. A funeral service will be held 10 o'clock, Friday, June 21st Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600, Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia, with Pastor John Mower officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock. In lieu of flowers the family suggests visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryant-chandler-funeral Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on June 19, 2019