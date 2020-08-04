Bryce Harold Smith ELGIN - Bryce was born on May 10, 1947 in Lakehurst, New Jersey, to Harold and Leona Slauzis Smith, both of Pennsylvania. His dad was in the Marines, and the family moved up and down the East coast until settling in Beaufort, South Carolina, where Bryce grew to adulthood. He received a Bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University and an MBA from USC. He served in the Naval Reserve and U.S. Army in the Vietnam era and received a commendation medal for meritorious service in Europe. Bryce worked as a computer systems analyst, designer, and instructor. He also taught in several SC public schools. He was a long-time member of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, where he taught Sunday School and loved the early morning contemporary service. He clapped off-beat and couldn't sing on-key, but always made a joyful noise right along with the praise band. Bryce was an explorer at heart. He never started a journey that didn't end up with a side trip down some neglected road to nowhere. He thrived on the new and unusual and anything to do with history, ships, planes, the military, and undiscovered treasures. In talking about his own passing, he wanted us to remember this: Here lies Bryce Smith, an adventurer, on his greatest adventure but not his last! Bryce is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sennetta; his son, Ronald (Kami) Smith; daughter, Anna Amsler; step-daughters, Minette (Danny) Edenfield and Stephanie Brown; step-daughter-in-law, Andrea Branham; sisters, Shirley Smith and Donna (Mike) Hitt; and numerous grandchildren and great-grands. He was predeceased by his parents, and step-son, T. Lee Branham. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held TODAY, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will visit at the family home in Elgin, S.C., immediately following interment. Memorials may be made to the Inflammatory Disease Research Foundation, 608 Queensland Court, Lexington, SC 29072. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
