Bryon Libhart

Byron Ronald Libhart, PhD LEXINGTON - Byron Ronald Libhart, PhD, 91 of Lexington, passed away on Monday, September 14,2020. Byron was born in December 1928 in Marietta, PA, where he spent his youth. He earned a BA and MA in Romance Languages from Franklin & Marshall College and Penn State University, and a PhD from Northwestern University in Chicago. He was a professor of French and German at the City College of Chicago until his retirement. Byron enjoyed frequent trips to France and was a passionate lover of opera. He is survived by nephews Karl Libhart of State College, PA and William Libhart of Marietta, PA, and by nieces Beth Libhart of Laguna Woods, CA and Sally Gyemant of Lexington, SC. The family wants to thank the staff at Colonial Gardens Alzheimers Special Care Center and the Agape Hospice House for giving Byron truly kind and compassionate care. Services will be private.



