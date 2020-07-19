Bubba Jones BATESBURG Bubba Jones, 61, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 20, at Kneece Cemetery on Military Circle with Rev. Steve Kittrell officiating. Active pallbearers will be Keith Bachelder, Robbie Bachelder, Eric Lecompte, Phil Horten, Jimmy Williams, Wyatt Eargle, Calvin Green, Pervis Blizzard and Terry Kirkland. Mr. Jones was born in Aiken, SC, the son of the late Henry Lewis and Emmie Boatwright Jones. He retired from Aiken County Roads and Bridges where he worked as a foreman. Bubba loved wood working or doing any kind of work with his hands. He loved and cherished his great nieces and nephew, Kendra, Kelsie and Kameron. Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Susan (Terry) Snipes of Swansea; nieces and nephews, Cyndi Storey of Batesburg, Jennifer (Eric) Lecompte of Jasper, TN, Keith (Amanda) Bachelder of Swansea, Robbie (Erin) Bachelder of West Columbia; great nieces and nephews, Kendra and Kelsie Storey and Kameron Green, Derick and Cody Lecompte, Harrison and Brynlee Bachelder; and his two fur babies, Roscoe and Angel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred "Mickie" Casey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 2250 Pine Street, West Columbia, SC 29170. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com