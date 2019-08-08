Bud J. Lindler HARTSVILLE, SC - Graveside funeral services for Mr. Bud J. Lindler, 88, were held at 3 o'clock on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Magnolia Cemetery. The Rev. Kevin Walters will officiate and Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is serving the family. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Mr. Lindler died on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Saluda, SC, a son of the late Joseph S. and Mae Ridgell Lindler. Bud graduated from Saluda High School and received a Bachelor and Masters Degree in Agriculture from Clemson College. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Bud retired after 38 years with the National Cotton Council where he was the regional manager for the Southeastern area for membership services. Bud also served as a special representative to the US textile industry. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Carol Maxwell Lindler of Hartsville, SC; daughters, Genny Lindler-Petersen (Hal) of Las Vegas, NV, Pam (Scott) Martin of Windy Point, NC; granddaughters, Blair (Daniel) Hines of Grimesland, NC, Meghan Lindler of Greenville, SC; great-grandsons, Killian White and Ronnie Hines. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marili Lindler, Son Ronnie Lindler, and Sisters, Grace L. Counts and Mildred L. Wilson.

