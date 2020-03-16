Bud Sheppard WINNSBORO - Bud Sheppard, 84, of Winnsboro, SC, died on Friday, March 13, 2020. The family will receive friends from 3:30 -5:00 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Fellowship Hall at Lake Wateree Baptist Church. In honor of Bud, the family will be wearing overalls, and friends are also welcome to wear their overalls. Memorials may be made to Lake Wateree Baptist Church, 5856 River Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130. Born in Granite Falls, NC, Bud was the son of Harold Heyward and Mary Simmons Sheppard. He served in the Navy and retired from Winthrop University where he worked in electrical maintenance; Bud was a member of Lake Wateree Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cynthia Groll Sheppard; sons, Jack Sheppard (Lisa) of Fort Mill, Scott Sheppard (Sherry) of Ridgeway, and Dennis Edward Earl of Conway; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Bud was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Peggy Campbell. Online condolences my sent to the Sheppard family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Mar. 16, 2020