Burbage Durwood Owens, Jr. LEXINGTON - A private graveside service for Burbage Durwood Owens, Jr., 67, will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, SC, directed by Goldfinch Funeral Home. Mr. Owens was born October 31, 1952 in Conway, SC and passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Mamie Johnson and Burbage Durwood Owens, Sr. Mr. Owens graduated from Coastal Carolina University. He was employed by PYA/Monarch and USFoods for 43 years and was Division President of the Lexington branch for 20 years. He was a former board member of the Chamber of Commerce in Lexington and Columbia, Coastal Educational Foundation, HRSM at University of South Carolina and Harvest Hope Food Bank. Mr. Owens was a member of Mt. Horeb UMC. He was an avid Gamecock fan and loved to hunt, cook and fish. Above all, he wholeheartedly loved his family and friends. Mr. Owens is survived by his wife, Connie R. Owens; son, Bradley M. Owens (Mandy); daughters, Jenna O. Miller (Trevor), Cristyn O. Schroeder (Joe); grandchildren, Callie, Eli, Owen, Murrye, Grei and Rhece; sister, Martha O. Howe (Bill) and beloved nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Dr. Terry Day and his team at MUSC, Dr. Jerry Robinson, Dr. Steven Madden and Lexington Oncology, and Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank at harvesthope.org or Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church at mthorebumc.com. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 11, 2020.