LTC Burges B. Fite, Jr. IRMO - Burges Beverly Fite, Jr., 89, of Irmo, SC, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by close family and friends. Burges was born October 13, 1930 in Dickson, TN to Burges Beverly Fite Sr. and Alma Irene Butt. He graduated from North Georgia College in 1951, majoring in history and was a member of Sigma Theta Fraternity. He received a military commission as a 2nd Lt. in the US Army Infantry and 30 days after graduation, reported to Fort Benning, GA where he completed the 15 week Basic Infantry Officer Course. He was then assigned to Ft. Jackson where he served with the 7th Inf. Regiment, Third Div. in Korea receiving his promotion to 1st Lt. while fighting in that country. On his return to the US, he received his Parachute Wings after completing the Airborne Course at Ft. Benning. While serving at Ft. Benning, he met his beautiful bride and wife of 54 years, Carolyn Sue who was a 1st Lt. in the US Medical Service. Burges and Carolyn were married at the Main Post Chapel at Ft. Benning in 1954. A daughter, Lynda Carol, was born in 1955. Burgess was promoted to Major in 1964 and sent to Vietnam, where he served as the Airfield Commander, 345th Aviation at Cantho, Vietnam, which is located in the Mekon Delta. After Vietnam, Burges was assigned to Fort Rucker, AL, where he taught helicopter instrument flying. Burges was promoted to Lt. Colonel in 1966 and assigned to the Special Forces at Fort Bragg, NC. In 1971, Burges retired from service, earning numerous badges and awards, including: the Parachute Badge, Senior Army Aviation Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Metal and the Meritorious Service Medal. After leaving the service, Burges was employed with the Hartford Insurance Group in Hartford, CT., retiring in 1991. During their retirement, Burges and Carol enjoyed leisure time on Lake Murray where they resided. Burges was an avid football fan and Carol was a football widow until she decided to join him and proceeded to know as much about the teams as he did. Burges was a loving husband, father, uncle and friend to everyone. He was the kind of Dad that little girls dream about. Burges is survived by his present wife, Sara Maureen Baird; daughter, Lynda; sister-in-law, Madelon Ceman; brother-in-law, Robert Henderson; niece, Katherine Woodward; nephew, Gary Collier; along with several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol; sisters, Beverly, Katherine and Aline; and brother-in-law, James Ceman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations dear to Burges' heart: , 4899 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32256 or , PO Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675. The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and doctors of the Trauma Unit at Prisma Health Richland for their loving care and support during his final days. Burges will be laid to rest at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC, on January 13, 2020 from 2:00 2:30 p.m. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at

