Service Information
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC
29063
(803)-732-2211
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC
1500 Broad River Road
Columbia, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Obituary
Burley W. Johnson, Jr. COLUMBIA Burley W. Johnson, Jr., age 83, passed away at home on November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC, 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621 or to Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2019
