Buster Cannon Muller COLUMBIA - Mr. Buster Cannon Muller, son of the late Timothy Cannon and Viola Muller was born November 7, 1943 in Lexington County. God called him home on May 22, 2019 at Prisma Health. Mr. Muller was educated at A.L. Corbett High School in Wagener, SC. Mr. Muller was employed for many years at Pepsi Cola Company and Murton Roofing Company. He was happily married to Ms. Thelma Reed on September 3, 1971. To this union two children were born, Mr. Reginald Muller, and Mr. Frederick Muller. Those left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife, Thelma R. Muller; two sons, Reginald (Marilyn) Muller and Frederick (Melina) Muller; three grandchildren, Brandi N. Muller, Matthew C. Muller, and Nathaniel (Renee) Williams; step mother, Kurlina Gardner; three sisters, Geraldine Belton of Lynchburg, VA, Betty (Walter) Suqick, and Nellie Cannon Hill; four brothers, John (J.T.) Cannon, Jeffery Cannon, Michael Cannon, and Jamie Gary; two sisters-in-law,; brother-in-law,; one aunt, Mrs. Hattie B. Harris; three bestfriends; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved and will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Mr. Muller will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 2:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on May 27, 2019