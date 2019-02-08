Butch Nuttall BLYTHEWOOD - A memorial service for Harold Gordon "Butch" Nuttall, 66, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Nuttall passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Newport News, VA on November 4, 1952, he was a son of Patricia M. Orman and the late Harold Cooper Nuttall. Butch was the founder and patriarch of Nuttall Tire. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, who had a deep love for his family. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Jane; sons, Stephen Nuttall (Susanne) and Keith Nuttall (Jessica); grandchildren, Emily, Alex and Caleb Nuttall and Kendall, Hunter and Callie Nuttall; siblings, Elsie Nuttall, Thomas Durham and Hal Nuttall; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 8, 2019