Byron P. Williamson
May 26, 1944 - October 3, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Byron Parker Williamson was born May 26, 1944 in Wagener, SC to Flossie Ree Baughman and Quinton Cocie Williamson and died Saturday October 3, 2020. He was 76 years old.
Byron is survived by his wife Mildred R. Williamson. Byron and Mildred have been married for 58 years. He also survived by his daughter Donna C. Williamson and son Ty P. Williamson (Tori), three grandchildren: Zach T. Brewer, Shelby L. Williamson, and Parker T. Williamson of West Columbia, and sisters-in-law Aileen Gainey and Sallie Poole.
Byron retired from UPS with 31 years of service. Byron loved to travel. He and Mildred were like 2 peas in a pod, they were joined at the hip as they enjoyed doing things and going places together. Byron also loved to work in his yard.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers for memorials to be made to Rocky Grove Baptist Church, PO 508 Box Salley, SC 29137 or First Baptist Church Wagener, PO Box 398 Wagener, SC 29164.
A service is being planned for a later date.
