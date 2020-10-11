1/
Byron P. Williamson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Byron P. Williamson
May 26, 1944 - October 3, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Byron Parker Williamson was born May 26, 1944 in Wagener, SC to Flossie Ree Baughman and Quinton Cocie Williamson and died Saturday October 3, 2020. He was 76 years old.
Byron is survived by his wife Mildred R. Williamson. Byron and Mildred have been married for 58 years. He also survived by his daughter Donna C. Williamson and son Ty P. Williamson (Tori), three grandchildren: Zach T. Brewer, Shelby L. Williamson, and Parker T. Williamson of West Columbia, and sisters-in-law Aileen Gainey and Sallie Poole.
Byron retired from UPS with 31 years of service. Byron loved to travel. He and Mildred were like 2 peas in a pod, they were joined at the hip as they enjoyed doing things and going places together. Byron also loved to work in his yard.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers for memorials to be made to Rocky Grove Baptist Church, PO 508 Box Salley, SC 29137 or First Baptist Church Wagener, PO Box 398 Wagener, SC 29164.
A service is being planned for a later date.
Condolences to the Williamson family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved