Byron Smith

Byron Colman Smith HATTIESBURG, MS - A graveside service for Byron Colman Smith, PhD, 96, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. He passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence. Dr. Smith was born on April 14, 1924 to the late Dr. Ben H. and Marie Colman Smith in Crawfordsville, IN. He graduated from Wiley High School in Terre Haute, IN in 1942, attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN 1942-1943, graduated from Indiana State Teachers College in Terre Haute, IN in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree, graduated in 1952 with a Masters of Arts degree from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN and received his Doctorate from the University of Georgia IN 1958XCF. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He retired as a college professor from the University of Southern Mississippi. Dr. Smith served in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. He was a World War II Veteran with the Navy and received the WWII Victory Medal and the American Area Campaign Medal. He was a lifetime member of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons in Indianapolis IN. He loved Civil War History and Biblical History and was a lifelong collector of memorabilia. He loved all animals, and adopted strays, but especially loved Standard Poodles. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kent of Hattiesburg, MS and a step-son, Chris Hagler of Petal, MS. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com