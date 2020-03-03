Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Gerald Smoak. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

C. Gerald Smoak COLUMBIA - Jerry Smoak, 79, fell asleep on February 29, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Chrystelle and Calvin Smoak. He attended Greenville High School, Clemson University, and graduated from East Tennessee State University. He also served proudly in the US Army. He retired as an inspector from DHEC. Jerry loved hunting and was president of Red Cedar Valley and Twin Lakes Hunt Clubs. He was a volunteer Wildlife Officer in Fairfield County. He also was an avid reader, studied WW11 history, and was the owner of Germania Books. He enjoyed traveling, and did so with his wife, Carol Pittman, for many years, especially to Crete. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the Columbia Museum, Columbia Zoo, and 701 Whaley Art Center. Survivors include his beloved wife, Carol Pittman; step-sons, Charles Pittman III of Lake Worth, FL, Scott Pittman (Joy), of Baltimore, MD, and Edward Pittman (Heather), of Princeton, NJ; Four precious grandchildren, Charles Pittman IV, of Orlando, FL, Isabella Pittman, of Baltimore, MD, and Samuel and Will Pittman, of Princeton, NJ, and many cousins. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

