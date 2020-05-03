C. Keith Fox
C Keith Fox WINNSBORO Memorial services for Charles Keith Fox, 61, will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel is assisting the family. Mr. Fox passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was a son of W. Ray Fox and the late Sara Holmes Fox. He was a graduate of Batesburg-Leesville High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in the Physician's Assistant Program at the Medical University of South Carolina. After graduation he worked at the SC Heart Center and Palmetto Dermatology and was currently employed at Rogers Dermatology of Greenville, SC. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia serving as a greeter, on the Emergency Medical Response Team and the Welcome Center. A devoted, loving husband and father, he was a faithful servant of God and shared his faith with others. He touched many patients' lives, often visiting them in the nursing home. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, hiking and bee keeping. Survivors include his wife, Donna Means Fox, son, Carson Fox (Gina), his father, W. Ray Fox, and brother, Bruce Fox (Joanna). Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411

Published in The State on May 3, 2020.
