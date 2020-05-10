Caldwell Robertson "Bobby" Dial, Jr. LEXINGTON - Caldwell Robertson "Bobby" Dial, Jr., 80, of Lexington, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland hospital in Columbia. Bobby was born to the late Caldwell Robertson Dial, Sr. and Nina (Heyward) in 1940 in Columbia, SC. The eldest of three boys, Bobby grew up in Forest Acres and developed life-long friendships there. Bobby attended Dreher High School and Georgia Tech, where he graduated with a degree in architecture. He then rode his motorcycle to San Francisco, where he earned his architecture license, found more friends for life, and developed an abiding love for the area, especially Sausalito. Upon returning to Columbia, Bobby joined and eventually led the architecture and construction firm established by his father. He went on to design many new projects and renovations throughout his career, some of his proudest being his dream house on Lake Murray and the fountain at the SC Governor's Mansion. Bobby loved the water and being out on it. It was through sailing that he met his wife, Karen (Wrisley). Bobby and Karen were married in 1978, raised two girls, Keegan and Barbara, and somehow managed to stay married despite spending a lot of time in boats together over the years. The Columbia Sailing Club was a big part of Bobby's life and he was proud to serve as the unofficial chaplain of the club. Bobby had a great love for God and his church, St. Alban's Episcopal in Lexington, where he was a lay reader. Bobby was also deeply committed to his work with Kairos Prison Ministry. In addition to his more wholesome pursuits, which also included napping, playing guitar, and skiing, Bobby enjoyed crafting and sharing his own rum that he called Cousin B's. He was the life of any party and would often take his leave with his best line, "Y'all go on just like I was here." Bobby is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Keegan Bowman (Todd) and Barbara Rosen (Bryan); and grandchildren, Rhys, Madison, and Harper. He is also survived by his brothers, Allard "Dusty" and Michael; parents-in-law, John and Barbara Wrisley; nine sisters- and brothers-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and close Dial cousins and their families. A private graveside service will be held for Bobby at St. Alban's cemetery and a celebration of Bobby's life will be held in the future when all his family and friends can be together. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Donations in Bobby's memory can be made to St. Albans Episcopal Church, Kairos Prison Ministry, 403 Park Road, Lexington, SC 29072, Georgia Tech Alumni Association, 190 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30313 or the charity of one's choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.