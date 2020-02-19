Calvin Branham, Sr. WINNSBORO - Mr. Calvin Branham, Sr., 87, of Winnsboro passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Fairfield County, he was the son of the late Vince Branham and Maggie Peak Branham. He is survived by one son, Calvin Branham, Jr.; two daughters, Joann Branham Sims (David) and Denise Branham Lockey (Paul); four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and loving wife of sixty-three years, Doris Smith Branham, Calvin is predeceased by six brothers, and three sisters. Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock PM Thursday, January 20, 2020 at Washington Street Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Dewitt Atkerson. Burial will follow in First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Street Baptist Church, PO Box 462, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is serving the Branham family.
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020