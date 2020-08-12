Calvin "Chip" Jackson COLUMBIA - The Honorable (Deacon) Calvin "Chip" Wayne Jackson was born on September 23, 1955 and transitioned on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was a son of Mrs. Willie Mae Farley Jackson and the late Robert Jackson. Reared in a Christian home, he was Chairman of the Deacon Board and served as Vice Chair of the Executive Board of Trustees at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, as well as serving as Chief Operating Officer. Deacon Jackson earned a Bachelor's from USC, a Master's from the College of Charleston. Councilman Jackson served District 9 on the Richland County Council after serving on the Richland County School District Two School Board. Throughout his professional career, he served as Deputy Superintendent with the S.C. Department of Education; Director of the Palmer Campus of Trident Technical College; Registrar at the College of Charleston; and an Admissions Counselor at USC. He served on various boards and Commissions including: Chair of the South Carolina After-School Alliance and Chair of the Clemson University College of Education Advisory Board. Councilman Jackson is survived by his wife, Mrs. Patricia Legette Jackson, a retired professional educator and teacher at Ridge View High School in Columbia; two children, Regis Alexander (Lakisha) Jackson and Cass Farley (Brent) Jackson Smith; his granddaughter; Grace Valentine Jackson; mother, Mrs. Willie Mae Farley Jackson; a brother, Deacon Kenyatta (Keenya) Jackson; other loving cousins, relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road from 12 until 6 p.m. Please wear masks and maintain social distancing for the walk through only visitation. Funeral services will be PRIVATE and live streamed Thursday, August 13, 2020 at bwcar.org
. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is assisting the family.