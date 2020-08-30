Calvin Whittle COLUMBIA - Mr. Calvin Whittle, 93, of Columbia, died Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born May 3, 1927, in Columbia, he was the son of the late William Furman and Ida Catherine Day Whittle. Mr. Whittle grew up in Columbia and was a graduate of the former University High School in downtown Columbia. He attended the University of South Carolina where he was a student-athlete. Mr. Whittle later enlisted in the US Marine Corps and honorably served his country in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. Following his military service, he was employed by the United States Postal service for more than 28 years until his retirement. After his retirement, Mr. Whittle worked or volunteered with the Riverbanks Zoo, Baptist Hospital, Congaree National Park, and GlaxoSmithKline. He was a very hardworking and dedicated employee but always made his family a top priority. Throughout his life, Mr. Whittle dedicated his life to his Christian beliefs. In his youth, he was a member of Broadway Baptist Church, where he was the youngest serving Deacon. He later joined Belmont Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Whittle most recently was an active member of Eau Claire Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon and member of the XYZ Senior's Group. He enjoyed being outdoors, yard work, and growing roses. Mr. Whittle also cherished his family camping trips and any opportunity to go fishing. He loved to complete crossword puzzles. Survivors include his wife of more than 72 years, Betty Ann Rowell Whittle; son, Jim Whittle (Janet) of Hopkins; daughter, Gloria Miller (Lindsay) of Gaston; granddaughter, Suzanne Chasserrau (Clint); as well as his great-grandchildren, Avery Chassereau and Kaylee O'Neal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Baron O'Neal, and eight siblings. The funeral service for Mr. Whittle will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday, August 30th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia with Reverend Steven Bouknight and Reverend James A. Goudelock officiating. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1 o'clock. Interment with military honors will follow at 4 o'clock at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W Dunbar Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. A livestream will be available by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast/
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eau Claire Baptist Church, 4427 North Main St, Columbia, SC 29203 or Left at the Gate Charity, PO Box 90975, Columbia, SC 29290. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com